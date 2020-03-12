Oklahoma Casinos Not Closing Over COVID-19 Fears For Now
Tribes across Green Country said they have plans in place to prevent casino visitors from getting COVID-19.
The casinos aren't closing now but different tribes said they are working to make sure they're disinfecting all their facilities even more than usual.
"It literally changes minute to minute, hour to hour," said Dr. Billy Beets, the Chief Medical Officer for the Muscogee Creek Nation health department.
That’s why Beets said the tribe is taking measures to keep their casinos and health care facilities clean and safe amid COVID-19 concern.
"We want to assure them we are vigilant and in contact with the CDC,” Beets said.
Beets said the Creek Nation has a task force made up of tribal and medical leaders to address the concerns.
He said their health care facilities are getting extra disinfecting, and their casinos like the River Spirit in Tulsa are increasing cleaning times and adding more hand sanitizer stations.
Beets recommends people to stay six feet away from each other and continue hand washing and being prepared.
“You have to safeguard yourself,” Beets said.
Other tribes like the Cherokee Nation have similar measures in place. They said in a statement "In an abundance of caution, CNB has implemented increased hygiene routines, monitoring and operational protocols at all properties."
And the Osage Nation said they're making hand sanitizer "available throughout each gaming floor" in their casinos and conducting "hourly sanitation regimens for each gaming floor that will clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces."
None of the tribes are making plans to close their casinos.
All three tribes said there have been no positive COVID-19 cases in their facilities.