OAKHURST, Oklahoma - A former convenience store in the community of Oakhurst is destroyed after a fire.

This happened Thursday night near Southwest Boulevard and 65th west avenue. 

Berryhill and Sapulpa firefighters responded to the fire. 

This used to be a convenience store, but News On 6 was told it has been closed for a while.

The roof of the building collapsed. 

Firefighters said the building is a total loss. 

Firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the fire. 

 