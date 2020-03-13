News
Former Convenience Store Building Total Loss After Fire, Firefighters Say
OAKHURST, Oklahoma - A former convenience store in the community of Oakhurst is destroyed after a fire.
This happened Thursday night near Southwest Boulevard and 65th west avenue.
Berryhill and Sapulpa firefighters responded to the fire.
This used to be a convenience store, but News On 6 was told it has been closed for a while.
The roof of the building collapsed.
Firefighters said the building is a total loss.
Firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the fire.