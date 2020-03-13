THD, City Leaders To Hold News Conference About The Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department is expected to give another update on its coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention efforts on Friday.
The Health Department said Oklahoma's first COVID-19 patient has recovered.
Oklahoma's first patient was a man in his 50s who lives here in Tulsa County.
Health officials said they've completed two more tests on him and both came back negative.
There are still two active cases statewide: one in Tulsa County and another diagnosed Thursday at Altus Air Force Base.
The Tulsa Health Department said city and county leaders will hold a news conference Friday at noon to give an update on prevention plans.
The state's COVID-19 hotline is live from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is also accepting calls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents can call the hotline at 877-215-8336 with any questions about the virus.