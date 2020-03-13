Schools, Businesses Take Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State Health Department said there are now two active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statewide and some schools, colleges, and tribes are taking precautions to fight the virus.
State health officials said one case is here in Tulsa County, while another was diagnosed Thursday at Altus Air Force Base.
The virus led both OU and OSU to move to online classes for at least two weeks when students return from Spring Break.
Tulsa Community College said it's planning on an extended Spring Break for most classes; so for now, students will be off for two weeks.
Muskogee Public Schools announced Thursday night that schools would be closed on Friday to allow custodians to clean and disinfect buildings and buses.
The superintendent said school leaders will meet next Thursday to discuss any further steps.
Tribes across northeastern Oklahoma said they also have plans in place to prevent casino visitors from getting the virus, but they don't plan on closing any casinos at this point.