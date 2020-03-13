Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Man Assaulted, Unconscious
A man is in the hospital and another is in jail after police say a man started stomping on another man's head.
The assault happened at Wendy's near Admiral and Sheridan.
Officers said they arrested Handy Rose.
Police said the victim is unconscious and dealing with a serious injury.
Officers said they had help from several witnesses when this all happened around 8:30 last night.
One witness described a fight in the Wendy's parking lot, saying one person was on the ground, and the suspect was stomping the victim's head.
Police said witnesses followed Rose to the north side of I-244. They said other witnesses gave a good description of the suspect.
An officer found Rose less than a mile away at a gas station and arrested him.
Police said several witnesses identified Rose as the suspect.
Rose is in jail on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery.