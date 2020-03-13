Boston Avenue United Methodist Church To Close Due To Coronavirus Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - Boston Avenue United Methodist Church is closing at 5 p.m. on Friday due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Officials said the Boston Avenue UMC facilities will close through April 14th.
Officials said this means that no in-person worship, classes, or meetings will occur.
Officials said that after examining the available information on the coronavirus, they felt closing is the most prudent course of action right now.
Church officials said they will be implementing dispersed worship and digital faith community in a variety of ways and formats.
Officials said this will include, but not limited to: TV broadcast, livestream, and digital worship of our faith communities, digital faith formation lessons and curriculum, online community chats, classes, and clubs prayer groups and guided meditation times, and digital mission opportunities.