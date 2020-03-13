Wall Street has been pummeled this week, sending the market into the first "bear" market since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Both the Dow and S&P 500 had fallen more than 20% below their most recent peak through Thursday, ending the record-long bull run that started in 2009. But investors are now looking toward lawmakers in Washington, who are shut in their offices while staff works from home, as they haggle over the White House over a massive financial rescue package to help Americans hurt by the widening crisis.