Coweta Police Dept. Purchases Body Cameras
Coweta officers just started wearing body cameras, and the Police Chief told News On 6 they'll create more transparency.
The Coweta Police Department just purchased 16 new cameras, that's a camera for every officer in the department. The chief said it will record every interaction an officer makes.
The department applied for a $10,000 grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group along with $3, 000 to pay for the new cameras. Chief Mike Bell said officers must have the camera on at all times.
"This is one of those things that the public is really demanding at this time, and we've listened" said Bell.
News On 6 asked Chief Bell what are some of the special features you'll find in these new bodycams.
"We're in a pursuit with somebody and they're running down the road, either a foot pursuit or vehicle, and the individual starts throwing stuff; there's a button on [the camera] that I can press when you throw something out the window and it's going to GPS mark that spot" Bell explained.
The chief said no officer can delete video from the system.
Bell said he'll use the video to see how officers handle each call and discuss those interactions, whether it's a shooting or a simple traffic stop.
"We can look at the video, watch it and say 'what did we do right, what did we do wrong, are we inside policy, do we need to change a policy?'"