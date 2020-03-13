"Just wanted to make sure she was taken care of because it wasn't her fault either,” said MacDonald. “We wanted to be good because we're very, very involved in the community."



Nutt said she was shocked when the dealership called.



"They said, ‘Well, is there anything we can do for you?’” Nutt explained. “I said, ‘No I'm fine.’ They said, ‘What about your deductible for your insurance? Could we pay that for you?’ And I was shocked. I was shocked."



Since Nutt's insurance took care of her repairs, Regional Hyundai gave her a $500 check to cover her deductible Thursday.



"Since we are a car dealership, we wanted to make sure she was driving safe on the road,” said MacDonald.



Nutt said she's never been to the dealership before, but she'll be back, thanks to two years of free maintenance and the extra kindness.



“It was very helpful, very helpful,” said Nutt. “It didn't have to come from our funds. It was really nice."



As for the suspect, Trepp posted a $1,000 bond and is out of jail.