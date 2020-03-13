State Attorney General Announces Statewide Price Gouging Statute In Effect
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced a statewide price gouging statute will go into effect Friday following President Trump's national emergency declaration based on coronavirus concerns.
The statute, also known as the Emergency Price Stabilization Act, prohibits "an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency," according to the statute's press release.
“Scam artists routinely prey on individuals’ emotions during times of fear and crisis,” Hunter said in the release. “I encourage Oklahomans to remain calm but cautious during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Don’t pay inflated prices for things like hand sanitizer, paper towels or other products and services that are becoming sparse. If anyone encounters price gouging, fraudulent charities or other crimes related to deceptive business practices, contact my office where we will not hesitate to prosecute in order to shut these operations down to protect our citizens.”
For more information or how to file a complaint, individuals are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone at (405) 521-2029, or email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.