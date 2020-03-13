News
Inmate Visitation To Cease Across Statewide Prisons Due To Coronavirus Concerns
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday that all visitation and volunteer access to facilities has been cancelled.
The new visitation rules go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.
In a press release, the ODOC said the decision was "necessary to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) inside a facility."
ODOC said the agency director will "reassess the need to keep visitors and volunteers from entering facilities" each week.