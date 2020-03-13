The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday that all visitation and volunteer access to facilities has been cancelled. 

The new visitation rules go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. 

In a press release, the ODOC said the decision was "necessary to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) inside a facility."

ODOC said the agency director will "reassess the need to keep visitors and volunteers from entering facilities" each week. 