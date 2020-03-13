Tulsa Leaders Urge Others To Be Calm Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city and county leaders encouraged community members to stay calm Friday at a press conference while they discussed their preparations for a contingency plan in the event of the spread of COVID-19.
"We want to stay ahead of it," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
City and county leaders said even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 has spread throughout the community, they are still preparing to put plans in place for the county and city operations to continue if the situation changes.
"The public may see some shifts in locations, hours, and non-essential services, but we have every intention of providing our citizens with the coverage they need at Tulsa County," said Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.
While only three cases have been confirmed across the state, 37 people are waiting on test results.
"Out of an abundance of caution and because of that yesterday I implemented both a hiring and travel freeze," said Bynum.
He said the best thing you can do is practice good hygiene and stay prepared.
"Have supplies where if we have to self-isolate for two weeks, we're able to do so. That means having non-perishable foods in your house and medication things to help you control a temperature," said Bynum.