DOC Employees Clear Up Rumors Of Oklahoma Prison Closings
VINITA, Oklahoma - During a community meeting in Vinita, the Department of Corrections along with city and state local leaders met to try and address rumors that the prison in Vinita is being shut down.
A lot of people packed into the community meeting at Vinita City Hall, many of them DOC employees.
Employees said if the Northeast Correctional Center is closed it would have a significant economic effect on the Vinita community. Vinita Mayor Chuck Hoskin organized the meeting tonight and brought in local lawmakers as well as Jessica Brown from the Department of Corrections.
Brown said DOC has no plans to shut down any prison within the state at this time. She said the department is doing an audit on each facility and putting together information about how those places can be more efficient.
While she said much of what people are hearing is not true, some people at this meeting tonight don't seem convinced.
"No employee at any facility within the state run by the Department of Corrections needs to fear for their job at this point in time, there's no list of prisons to be closed," said Jessica Brown, Chief of Strategic Engagement with DOC
"People are scared we have families that have cancer and families that are having treatment and we do not want to not have insurance. We're all just worried about our jobs and we are all just worried about our facility," said a concerned DOC employee.
After two hours of discussion tonight, some people left still questioning whether their jobs will be safe.