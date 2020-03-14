Tulsa County Jail Taking Precautions In Response To Coronavirus Concerns
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa's jail is changing procedures for inmates and visitors because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The jail does not have the ability to close down, or separate people, and social distancing in a crowded building with more than a thousand people in custody is not very likely.
The jail has been unable to buy the quantities of hand sanitizer they need, so they've been mixing their own, and instructing inmates to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and best they can keep some distance even though at this point there is no sign of COVID-19 infection inside the building.
"But we're taking it very seriously. I think the jail could be ground zero for any kind of pandemic here in Tulsa County filled with people who have compromised immune systems, who are unhealthy," said Sheriff Vic Regalado.
The sheriff said the inmates are very cooperative and have been doing their part. He said despite their legal troubles they understand the seriousness of the situation.