"1. While we do not have any evidence of community spread in Tulsa, I am mindful that so little is known about how COVID-19 is spread - in particular: if it can be spread by those not yet showing symptoms.

2. Because COVID-19 is a new virus, tests are not available at every drug store and doctor’s office for anyone who wants to make sure they are in the clear. This inherently reduces our ability to effectively track community spread.

Limiting event sizes will not entirely prevent contagion in Tulsa - but it can slow it, allowing our health care system to better assist those who need help. Prevention starts with each of us: washing our hands and staying away from others when sick."