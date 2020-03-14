Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum Announces Closure, Marathon Postponed To Oct. 4
The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum announced in a statement Saturday that it will begin a temporary closure on Sunday, March 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
The statement also announced that the Memorial Marathon has been postponed to Oct. 4.
While Memorial officials said they were planning for 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony on April 19, the statement confirmed "that will be altered in some fashion due to these (coronavirus) concerns."
The specifics of those altered plans are not known at this time.
“Please know we do not make this decision lightly – it is spring break and many were planning to come here from all over the country to learn our story. We are working with tour groups to reschedule, but at this time bringing the large amount of visitors into the Museum isn’t prudent,” Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Executive Director Kari Watkins said in the statement. “We also know how much time, effort, and dedication goes into preparing to run the Marathon and we look forward to working with everyone to run in the fall.”