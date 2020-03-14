ECHL Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Regular Season
The ECHL announced in a statement Saturday evening that its Board of Governors decided to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season.
"The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in the press release. "At this point in the Season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year."
Crelin said that the measure was taken as a result of coronavirus concerns.
"With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision," Crelin said. "Our game and our product are based on our Fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and Players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same."
The ECHL intends to return to competition for the 2020-21 regular season.