Oklahoma Families Quarantined On Cruise Ship Will Be On Their Way Home
Some Oklahoma families, who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship, will be heading home soon.
The ship was the center of two coronavirus outbreaks over the last month.
The Grand Princess is now docked in California, and its passengers have been quarantined at military bases across the country.
A handful of the 26 Oklahomans, who were aboard the cruise ship, said they are not being given a lot of information about their situation.
After about a week and a half in quarantine on both the Grand Princess and an air force base in Georgia, officials told Daniel and Cerissa Patterson, a plane would take them back to Tulsa on Saturday.
The Pattersons, however, said there's been a slight delay to their expected trip home.
The couple was among more than 2,000 passengers on board this round-trip cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii. In the midst of their voyage, they said the captain announced a ship-wide quarantine.
The Pattersons were confined to their cabin for eight days.
"Just dealing with isolation. Dealing with all the emotional tolls that this has taken on us," Daniel Patterson said.
The Pattersons said there has been little information as they’re quarantined.
"You know, there's no finger really to point at anyone. I think everyone's doing the best they can with the situation that's being dealt. There was no structure in place for this type of situation on this scale," Daniel Patterson said.
Cerissa Patterson said this was supposed to be a relaxing trip to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The couple has 11 kids back at home.
"With 11 kids, you don't get out very much," Cerissa Patterson said.
The two have adopted children and foster kids through Circle of Care in Oklahoma. And they tell me now, they're excited to get back to them.
The Pattersons added that they will be quarantined in their home for 14 days when they return to Tulsa.