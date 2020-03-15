News
Oklahoma Attorney General Addresses Church Closings
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the state will not intervene and cancel church services at this time.
"If the situation were to ever become so dire that church services needed to be canceled by the government all other similarly-sized and situated gatherings would also need to be canceled as well," said Hunter.
Hunter urged good judgment and common sense to church-goers urging them to stay home if they feel sick.