OG&E To Suspend Disconnects For 30 Days To Aide Families Stuck At Home
Sunday, March 15th 2020, 7:45 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - OG&E is taking the needs of Oklahomans into account with their new policy.
The company will suspend all disconnects for the next 30 days. They say it is in part due to the Covid-19 virus which has kept some Oklahomans at home and away from work.
The company says they will not shut off any power to customers who cannot pay their bills. The policy goes into effect immediately.