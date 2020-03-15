News
OU Physicians Tulsa Updates Visitation Policy In Response To COVID-19
TULSA, Oklahoma - OU Physicians Tulsa has updated its visitation policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Officials say that they will be limiting the number of visitors that can join clinic patients at appointments to one visitor per visit. The add that all visitors to any and all OU Physicians Tulsa entities must be over the age of 18 including siblings of patients.
For patients who have confirmed COVID-19, no visitors will be allowed with the patient unless the patient is a minor.
For more information on COVID-19, go to oumedicine.com/coronavirus.