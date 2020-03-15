State Confirms 3 New Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In Oklahoma
Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed to be in Oklahoma, according to state officials. The three new cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties, per a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to seven.
Here is the county-by-county list of cases:
-- Cleveland: 1
-- Jackson: 1
-- Oklahoma: 1
-- Payne: 1
-- Tulsa: 3
In terms of ages, three of the cases are people between 18-49. Three are people between 50-64 years old and one is a person older than 65. Five of the cases are female. Two are male.
Moving forward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases - only positive cases.
The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The number is 1-877-215-8336.