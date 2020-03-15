State Confirms 4 New Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In Oklahoma
Four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed to be in Oklahoma, according to state officials.
The four new cases are in Cleveland, Payne, Tulsa and Kay counties, per a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to eight.
Here is the county-by-county list of cases: three confirmed in Tulsa County and a positive case in Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma and Payne counties.
In terms of ages, three of the cases are people between 18-49. Three are people between 50-64 years old and one is a person older than 65.
Five of the cases are female. Three are male.
The age of the eighth COVID-19 positive test has not been disclosed.
Moving forward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases - only positive cases.
The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The number is 1-877-215-8336.