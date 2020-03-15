News
State of Emergency Declared In Oklahoma City Due to Coronavirus
Sunday, March 15th 2020, 5:25 PM CDT
According to city officials, a state of emergency has been declared in Oklahoma City due to coronavirus concerns.
The emergency was announced at a Sunday evening press conference with OKC Mayor David Holt as well as county health officials.
Holt also announced a ban of gatherings of 50 people or more.
There have been seven reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Three additional cases were confirmed by the state on Sunday.
This is a developing story.