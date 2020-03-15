According to city officials, a state of emergency has been declared in Oklahoma City due to coronavirus concerns. 

The emergency was announced at a Sunday evening press conference with OKC Mayor David Holt as well as county health officials. 

Holt also announced a ban of gatherings of 50 people or more. 

There have been seven reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Three additional cases were confirmed by the state on Sunday. 

This is a developing story. 