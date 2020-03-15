Gov. Stitt Declares State Of Emergency For All 77 Oklahoma Counties
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to coronavirus concerns.
According to the declaration, Stitt said "it is now necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the State and political subdivisions of the State and to cooperate with the Federal government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the State emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003."
Stitt also mentioned an eighth case of a positive COVID-19 test in the declaration, but health officials have not confirmed an eighth positive test.
To date, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Stitt's declaration comes approximately an hour after Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency for OKC.
