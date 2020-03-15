A staff member at a Tulsa church has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

First United Methodist Church lead pastor Rev. Jessica Moffatt said on the church's Facebook page Sunday that one of its staffers received a call from local health officials confirming the person's positive test for COVID-19. 

The church did not identify the person who contracted COVID-19. 

In the statement, Moffatt said the entire staff is being asked to self-quarantine, effective immediately. 

The church will be closed this week. 