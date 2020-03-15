News
Tulsa Church Confirms One Of Its Members Tested Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
A staff member at a Tulsa church has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19).
First United Methodist Church lead pastor Rev. Jessica Moffatt said on the church's Facebook page Sunday that one of its staffers received a call from local health officials confirming the person's positive test for COVID-19.
The church did not identify the person who contracted COVID-19.
In the statement, Moffatt said the entire staff is being asked to self-quarantine, effective immediately.
The church will be closed this week.