A member of the OU Norman campus community has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. confirmed in an email Sunday night. 

Harroz also announced a five-day closure of the Norman campus beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. 

Those who are considered "non-essential" faculty and staff have been asked not to report to work. 

The university said it will provide updates at coronavirus.ou.edu

This is a developing story. 