OU Interim President Harroz Confirms An OU Community Member Tested Positive For COVID-19
Sunday, March 15th 2020, 9:15 PM CDT
The University of Oklahoma
A member of the OU Norman campus community has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. confirmed in an email Sunday night.
Harroz also announced a five-day closure of the Norman campus beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
Those who are considered "non-essential" faculty and staff have been asked not to report to work.
The university said it will provide updates at coronavirus.ou.edu.
This is a developing story.