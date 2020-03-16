News
State Legislators To Hold Special Meeting On Coronavirus After Gov. Declares State Of Emergency
Monday, March 16th 2020, 6:36 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly all of the members of the Oklahoma state Legislature will meet in a special closed door meeting Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma.
Republicans and Democrats will meet along with state health officials to discuss state services, what other states are doing and the future of the current legislative session.
If the legislative session is suspended, Gov. Kevin Stitt can call lawmakers back into session at a later date.
This is a developing story.