State Legislatures To Hold Special Meeting On Coronavirus; Discuss Suspending Legislative Session
Monday, March 16th 2020, 6:36 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly all of the members of the Oklahoma State Legislature will meet in a special closed door meeting Monday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19, coronavirus.
Republicans and democrats will meet along with state health officials to discusses state services, what other states are doing and whether to suspend the current legislative session.
If the legislative session is suspended, Governor Kevin Stitt can call lawmakers back into session.
