News
Police: 5 Dead, Including Officer, After Missouri Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - Multiple people, including a police officer, are dead after a shooting in Springfield, Missouri.
The Springfield, Missouri Police Chief is reported 5 people are dead, including an officer and a gunman.
The shooting happened at a Kum & Go gas station.
Police said that at one point, this was an active shooter situation with multiple victims involved.
Officials said two officers were injured, and one died at the hospital. Three people were also shot and taken to the hospital.
Police said the gunman shot and killed himself.
This is a developing story...