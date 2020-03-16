Man Arrested After Breaking Into TPS Building, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they have arrested a man after they said he broke into a Tulsa Public Schools building and tried to take several items.
Police said an alarm at the McLain High School field house went off at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.
When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Shawnel Newton. Tulsa Police said Newton is a career criminal.
Police said Newton was burglarizing the field house at McLain High School - that he'd been going in and out of the field house with stolen items.
Officers said they gave Newton verbal commands to stop, but said he started to run.
When officers went in the building after him, Newton still didn't comply with their commands.
Police later found Newton on top of the building, which is where they took him into custody.
Officers were wearing masks after his arrest because Newton told officers that his girlfriend had the coronavirus, which police do not believe to be true.
Newton is in the Tulsa County Jail. He was booked on 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest.