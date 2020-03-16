In regard to the 3rd Annual Oil Fire Tulsa Music Awards at the Historic Cain's Ballroom, we the Promoters have been watching the recent events unfolding as to the Novel Corona Virus ...COVID-19... and how it is affecting us. As you know, it has been spreading world-wide and we have debated as to what we were going to end up doing. But, as Tulsa’s Mayor G.T. Bynum officially put a cap on all city events over 250 people until April 15th, businesses closing or having their employees work from home, the hoarding of everyday supplies, we the had to sit down and take a long hard look at this. And while the Mayor's mandate was only for city owned venues, we have decided to follow the Mayor's Office, as-well-as the Health Department and CDC's recommendations and post-pone the 3rd Annual Oil Fire Tulsa Music Awards. This is necessary to help reduce community spread of this virus.

So, after doing our Due Diligence, and having talked with Cain's Ballroom, we are moving the 3rd Annual Oil Fire Tulsa Music Awards from April 11th to Saturday June 13th still at Cain's. All sponsor packages, all tickets sold, all nominee tickets and all comp tickets will be honored.

We fully understand and support our Mayor's decision and will follow his lead, as-well-as the guidelines of the Tulsa Health Department and the CDC. We are doing this to help protect and help reduce the spread of the COVID- 19 Virus and to keep you, our Tulsa Music Family, and the folks coming in from out of town, safe.

The voting schedule will remain the same...final voting ends the end of this month, March 31st. All winners will be announced on stage on June 13th.

If you have any questions, please email them to pr@tulsamusicawards.com

Thank you for your understanding and we'll see you on the Red Carpet on June 13.