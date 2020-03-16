“Safely bringing these 26 Oklahomans back home as quickly as possible has been my top priority, and we have been working on this day and night,” said Gov. Stitt. “I commend my team and the leadership from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the hard work and long hours they have invested in their fellow Oklahomans. These passengers were all asymptomatic before being allowed to come home, and our state health department officials will ensure they have the resources they need while resting at home and recovering from this stressful experience.”