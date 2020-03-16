Gov. Stitt: All 26 Oklahomans On Grand Princess Cruise Ship Return Home, To Be Quarantined
Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health said all 26 Oklahomans who were quarantines on the Grand Princess cruise ship have returned safe.
The 2,400 passengers aboard the cruise ship were taken to military bases in California, Georgia and Texas. The state of Oklahoma chartered planes and buses to bring the Oklahomans home. The first group of passengers arrived on Saturday night and the remainder arrived throughout the day Sunday.
“Safely bringing these 26 Oklahomans back home as quickly as possible has been my top priority, and we have been working on this day and night,” said Gov. Stitt. “I commend my team and the leadership from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the hard work and long hours they have invested in their fellow Oklahomans. These passengers were all asymptomatic before being allowed to come home, and our state health department officials will ensure they have the resources they need while resting at home and recovering from this stressful experience.”
State health officials said the 26 individuals are not symptomatic and will remain quarantined at home for 14 days with continued monitoring by local health officials.
“We are thankful to have played a part in the safe return of these Oklahomans and want to stress that their health and well-being are of the utmost importance,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “Of the 3,500 total people on the cruise ship, there have been only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the passengers. We will continue to monitor the health of those who have returned home and provide the support they need.”