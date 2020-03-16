News
Broken Arrow Mayor Signs Emergency Declaration Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The mayor of Broken Arrow has signed a emergency declaration due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Official said this is effective immediately.
Officials said events of 50 people or more in City facilities are prohibited and special events permits issued for events of 50 people or more are revoked until further notice.
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond said "“The City of Broken Arrow believes it is important to follow the CDC guidelines and err on the side of caution even though no one has been diagnosed yet in Broken Arrow."
You can find an updated list of closures, postponements and suspensions here.