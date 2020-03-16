2nd Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patient Reported In Okla. Co.; 1 In Canadian Co.
A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma County as well as one person in Canadian County.
The number of positive coronavirus cases is up to 10 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Heath reported Monday.
The other cases were reported in Tulsa County, Cleveland County, Kay County, Payne County and Jackson County.
The cases are broken down to five cases are women and five cases are men. Four people are the ages of 18 to 49, three people are the ages of 50 to 64 and three are the ages 65 and older.
The City of Yukon declared a state of emergency soon after the first coronavirus case in Canadian County was reported.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the number is 877-215-8336.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.