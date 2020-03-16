"We take the threat of COVID-19 especially seriously, as our population of elderly Oklahomans is particularly vulnerable to this disease. The fact of the matter is, the greatest threats to the health and wellbeing of our residents are visitors, many of whom are loved ones. We do not take the decision to suspend visitation lightly; we do so only because it gives us the best chance to save lives and protect those who are in our care," said Steve Buck, president and chief executive officer of Care Providers Oklahoma, the trade association for Oklahoma's nursing homes.