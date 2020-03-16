News
Tulsa County Declares Emergency Due To Coronavirus
Monday, March 16th 2020, 11:44 AM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa County officials have declared an emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The District Attorney is mobilizing for video testimony.
The Tulsa County Election Board warns the April election is jeopardized by the lack of workers and closing facilities. Officials said the state will urge all voters to request absentee ballots.
Tulsa County employees are urged to work remotely if possible.
County officials said they will cease clearing homeless camps.
The Tulsa County Jail is canceling in-person visits; the Juvenile Justice Center is also canceling in-person visits.
Tulsa County Commissioners said if the National Guard is activated, the fairgrounds will be designated as their center of operations.