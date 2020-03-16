Ponca City Issues State Of Emergency After Positive COVID-19 Case In Kay County
The mayor of Ponca City has issued a state of emergency there after a positive test of COVID-19 in Kay County.
“We were kind of watching it, but we weren't too concerned until we found we had a positive case in Kay County,” said Homer Nicholson, the mayor. “That’s when we said 'uh oh, we probably better be a little more proactive,'”
Nicholson said the declaration allows them to be eligible for disaster relief if the situation gets worse.
Also lets residents know not to be scared but to take this seriously.
“We want the citizens to be knowledgeable and in the know and basically to make them aware that they need to be conscious of every move and everything they touch,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson said they’re unsure where the patient contracted the virus, and there’s a possibility there was community spread.
The city has closed the senior center out of an abundance of caution and also canceled programs at the library and recreation center.
Many small businesses though remain open.
“Everyone’s kind of concerned,” said Matt McGee, a small business owner.
McGee’s family has owned McGee Jewelers since the 1800s and said his great-grandparents faced something similar during the 1918 flu.
But, as a small business, they’re worried about having to close temporarily.
“If we don’t sell it’ll take us awhile. We can take a bigger hit than most small businesses can but some concern for us no doubt,” said McGee.
McGee said since they do a lot of hand to hand business, they’re also taking extra steps to stay healthy.
Something the mayor wants all citizens to do.