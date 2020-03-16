Tulsa Officials Recommend Staying Away From Events To Avoid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Spread
More Oklahomans tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend, causing the CDC to officially recommend canceling events and gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
"It is likely, in all honesty, that we will get that community spread very soon in Tulsa County," said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director, Dr. Bruce Dart.
He said even though we don't currently have any evidence of community spread, the goal is to slow the spread of the virus.
"What we want to do is have a slow level of contagion so that our healthcare providers who are here are able to assist those who are most in need of medical assistance are able to do so," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Mayor Bynum said while some people can take care of themselves at home, others may not be able to do so. Which is why the city said they are working to slow down the spread of the virus.
"If you have a large surge of a number of those people that are hitting the hospitals at the same time it really tests the limits of our healthcare system to assist them.," said Bynum.
If you have to self-quarantine, Tulsa Health Department said that doesn't mean you can never walk out of your front door.
"This is a great time to go for walks with your family, do something creative, and get caught up on your favorite show. Relationships and digital connections are not being cancelled," said Dr. Dart.