News On 6 anchors Craig Day and Lori Fullbright explain why they're sitting farther apart than usual. It's to adhere to social-distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Trump.
It's not the only precaution we've put into place at the station, but we thought it would be noticeable enough to you, the viewer, that we wanted to explain it.
What is social distancing? The CDC explains that it's a conscious effort to limit the size of groups and gatherings and an attempt to maximize space between people in hopes of limiting the spread of a virus.
