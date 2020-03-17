Coronavirus Shutdowns Spread Across US As Death Toll Tops 80
The White House on Monday issued new guidelines designed to slow the rapid spread of coronavirus, asking nearly every American to stay home from work or school for the next fifteen days. In almost every aspect of daily life, America is closed for business.
Wall Street took a beating on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling about 3,000 points — its largest one-day point loss in history.
In many major cities, bars and restaurants have been told to close or only offer take out and delivery services.
President Trump on Monday admitted that the country "may be" headed into recession as businesses are forced to lay off millions of workers. Mr. Trump said the outbreak could last into the summer, perhaps as long as August.
More than 4,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 88 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 7,100 on Monday, with the weekend seeing an alarming spike in fatalities in three European nations grappling with aggressive outbreaks. While more than 181,000 people have caught the virus around the world, almost half have already recovered, and the vast majority of cases remain mild.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.