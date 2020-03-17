News
AMC Theaters Closing All Locations For 6 To 12 Weeks
Tuesday, March 17th 2020, 6:27 AM CDT
AMC theaters are shutting down movie theaters nationwide due to COVID-19, coronavirus concerns.
Officials with AMC Theaters said said they will be closing door Thursday for six to 12 weeks.
The AMC website said the theater is temporarily closed until local and federal guidelines allow it to re-open.
The company said it made this decision after many state governments closed down theaters on their own and limited public gatherings.
Premium subscription holders will not have to pay for the service while the theaters are closed, officials said.
