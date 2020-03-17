Gas Prices Expected To Continue Falling, Says AAA
Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a big impact on the economy, but it's also making it cheaper to fill up your tank.
Prices have dropped about 19 cents in just the past month. And the cost of oil is a big reason why.
Prices have been falling ever since Saudi Arabia decided to increase supply.
Jeanette Casselano with AAA said "right now, we're seeing crude oil trend about $30 a barrel; when you compare that to last year when we were seeing close to $70 a barrel, you can certainly see how that difference makes a big impact at the pump."
In Tulsa Tuesday morning, drivers are paying under $2.00 a gallon for gas and AAA expects more states will be joining Oklahoma soon.
"with a lot of people working from home right now--that's going to have an impact on gasoline demand; we're not going to see as many people on the roads."Casselano said. "we could see prices drop another 25 cents in the coming weeks and for states in the south that are already paying under $2.00 prices, it could go to 1.75."
AAA said the biggest price drop has been in Ohio, where prices at the pump dropped 27 cents in the past month.