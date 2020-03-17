Mannford Grocery Store Opens Early For Older Shoppers
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Some grocery stores are opening earlier to give elderly shoppers a chance to do their shopping before the general public.
Phelps Market in Mannford said they're opening an hour earlier Tuesday morning, so elderly shoppers in the community can get a head start.
They said this Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. they're only letting shoppers in who are over the age of 65.
They said their truck to restock comes on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings; so, they have a chance to restock their shelves.
Many area store shelves have been bare, and some elderly shoppers are afraid to go into stores knowing their immune systems are vulnerable, putting them at risk to possibly get this disease.
Phelps Market said they'll maintain this policy for the upcoming days or weeks while the COVID-19 situation is at hand.
They said if there is a change of days or hours moving forward, they'll do their best to inform shoppers.
Dollar General's corporate office said their stores will dedicate the first hour they're open to elderly shoppers- they said they'll also be closing an hour earlier to restock for the next morning.