By midday Thursday additional forcing from the main upper trough will be nearing the state along with strong southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph. It’s this period Thursday morning to midday that could support severe storms across eastern OK due to increasing wind shear from the main upper level system. But the presence of early morning showers and storms may act to limit surface instability for the region. The threat of heavy rainfall will remain moderate to high during this period but the threat of strong to severe storm activity will remain conditional for this forecast update. Highs Thursday afternoon are expected to reach the mid-70s, possibly near 80 along with mostly to partly cloudy conditions before the cold front and dry line pass the area by evening ushering drier and cooler air into the state. Friday sunshine returns, but so will chilly conditions with highs only in the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the central plains bringing clear and cold weather into northern OK Saturday morning with many locations in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Since the growing season is underway, a freeze warning could be issued for part of our area. Highs this weekend will also remain below the seasonal average with highs staying in the lower 50s. Another system may near the state Sunday night into Monday, but we have some differences in the data. We’ll have a slight chance for showers Sunday across southeastern OK and begin our Monday pops at 20%. It does appear next week (and the next few weeks) will remain active.