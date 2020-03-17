Owasso Plans To Declare Civil Emergency
OWASSO, Oklahoma - According to a press release, the Owasso City Council is considering the adoption of a declaration of civil emergency because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said Mayor Chris Kelley plans to sign the declaration at the Owasso City Council meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the Civil Emergency declaration will start new community measures to help prevent coronavirus from spreading.
Officials said upon the Owasso mayor signing the declaration:
All events or gatherings of fifty (50) people or more, in or on a City-owned or City-operated facility or property, are banned, until at least April 14, 2020, when the pandemic emergency will be reassessed, and all special event permits and revocable permits with projected attendance of fifty (50) people or more, are revoked and no other special event permits will be issued.
No special events may be held in or on a City-owned or City-operated facility or property until at least April 14, 2020.
Officials stated that the following City of Owasso facilities will remain open for individual access, however all public and private gatherings, meetings, and events of fifty (50) people or more, are postponed and/or canceled until the expiration of this emergency declaration:
Owasso City Hall
Owasso Community Center
Owasso Fire Departments
Owasso Public Works Facilities
Owasso Police Department
Owasso Parks* and Recreation (facilities and events)
Owasso Support Services Bailey Ranch Public Golf Club
Old Central (109 North Birch)
Officials said they are also strongly discouraging in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational reasons and related activities--as the CDC recommends--until the expiration of the declaration.
Officials also said they will encourage restaurants, bars, and other privately-owned gathering places to ensure at least 6 feet of space, per CDC recommendations, is available to each customer.
Once the declaration is approved, it will take effect on Tuesday until 6:30 p.m. on April 14th.