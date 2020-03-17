7 More Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Reported In Oklahoma
Seven more Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total of cases to 17 in the state, according to the state health department.
The new cases were reported in Oklahoma, Canadian, Pawnee and Kay counties.
Oklahoma County now has four more confirmed cases; Kay County has another confirmed case; Canadian County has another confirmed case; and Pawnee County has one confirmed case.
Of all the cases, eight are of people ages 18 to 49, five are of people ages 50 to 64 and four are of people ages 65 and older.
Six of the 17 cases are female and 11 of the 17 cases are male.
As of Tuesday, the state has 82 COVID-19 tests pending results.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the number is 877-215-8336.
