Tulsa Mayor Issues Order To Close Bars, Other Locations
Tulsa's Mayor ordered sweeping closures of private businesses Tuesday to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced bars are to close immediately, while restaurants, theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation were to close by midnight.
The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and other places not offering food for consumption on the premises.
The order does apply to food courts and fitness centers, which have licenses for operation under the Tulsa Health Department.
Bynum said he was acting at the recommendation of the Tulsa Health Department, which is following CDC guidelines that suggest the closures.
Bynum's order does not apply to health care facilities and emergency shelters.
Executive Order By Mayor G.T. Bynum:
Related Video: