Oklahoma DPS Extends Expiration Date For Driver Licenses, IDs, Permits
Oklahoma is extending the expiration date of all licenses, IDs and parking permits, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday.
All Class D driver licenses, commercial driver licenses (CDL), Oklahoma identification cards and handicap parking permits that expired 30 days before Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency will get an extension.
The extension is in effect until further notice from the Oklahoma DPS.
“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma Identification Cards, Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and Handicap Parking Permits, with an expiration on or after February 15, 2020, until further notice” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.
This extension does not include drivers with invalid driver licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.
To renew or replace your Class D driver licenses or Oklahoma identification cards by mail or online, visit www.ok.gov/dps.