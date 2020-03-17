News
Macy's Temporarily Closes All Stores In Response To Coronavirus
Macy's announced they will close all stores nationwide in response to the coronavirus at the end of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The closures will go through March 31, 2020.
Officials said this will include all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy's stated it "will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce."
Officials said all three of Macy's Inc. brands will continue to serve customers through their websites and mobile apps.